NCSIST displays new loitering munition
Taiwan’s state-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) displayed its new anti-radiation loitering munition at the biennial Taipei Aerospace and Defence Technology Exhibition (TADTE) being held from 17-19 August.
The fixed-wing system is powered by a rear-propeller engine and appears similarly configured to the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)-produced Harpy used against enemy radar.
Despite these similarities, an NCSIST official declined to comment on whether the Harpy influenced the design or if IAI provided assistance. However, other possible sources of inspiration could exist.
Reportedly, IAI has sold the Harpy to India, South Korea, Turkey and China. Of course,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Jammer resistant drone designs spark search for countermeasures
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has driven another stage of evolution for drones and the counter measures to defend against them.
-
L3Harris launches Amorphous software for control of uncrewed platforms
The new Amorphous software is a universal controller that would allow a single operator to control a swarm of “thousands” of uncrewed systems, from drones to underwater platforms.
-
ideaForge unveils new UAVs at Aero India 2025
India UAV supplier ideaForge has launched the Netra 5 and Switch V2 drones at Aero India 2025, boasting of enhanced endurance, AI-driven autonomy and improved operational capabilities.
-
Shaping the future of defence: What 2025 holds for the global drone market
The UAV market is experiencing unprecedented growth, with innovations in technology and battlefield applications driving demand across military sectors. From the battlefields of Ukraine to NATO exercises and beyond, drones are transforming how wars are fought and supported.
-
Maris-Tech confirms customers signing up for Jupiter Drones codec and AI-powered system
Launched at AUSA in October, the company’s multi-stream video codec is attempting to bring a new lease of life to drone technology through its AI accelerator.
-
AUSA 2024: Quantum-Systems targets big 2025 with UAS developments
Quantum-Systems has been upgrading its UAS family, with new versions of the Vector, Reliant and Twister drones set for release throughout 2025.