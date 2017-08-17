NCSIST displays new loitering munition

Taiwan’s state-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) displayed its new anti-radiation loitering munition at the biennial Taipei Aerospace and Defence Technology Exhibition (TADTE) being held from 17-19 August.

The fixed-wing system is powered by a rear-propeller engine and appears similarly configured to the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)-produced Harpy used against enemy radar.

Despite these similarities, an NCSIST official declined to comment on whether the Harpy influenced the design or if IAI provided assistance. However, other possible sources of inspiration could exist.

Reportedly, IAI has sold the Harpy to India, South Korea, Turkey and China. Of course,