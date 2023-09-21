NATO uncrewed maritime exercise under way off the coast of Portugal

The exercise is being held at the Portuguese Navy’s Operational Experimentation Centre in Tróia and Sesimbra navy facilities with NATO Maritime Geospatial, Meteorological and Oceanographic Centre of Excellence supporting the Portuguese Navy.

It is designed to provide large-scale experimentation that allows operational communities to work together with academia and industry to develop and test operational concepts, requirements and technological advances.

It also seeks to improve doctrine and tactics in command, control and communications and enhance procedures on the employment of maritime unmanned systems in multi-domain operations.

An important part of the exercise is the Rapid Environmental Assessment (REA) plan which