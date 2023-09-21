To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

NATO uncrewed maritime exercise under way off the coast of Portugal

21st September 2023 - 17:30 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Fincantieri's Surface Advanced Naval Drone is involved in the REPMUS 2023 exercise which is currently undrway. (Image: Fincantieri)

Twenty-five navies, eight NATO entities and more than thirty companies and universities are currently involved in Robotic Experimentation Prototyping Augmented by Maritime Unmanned Systems Exercise 2023 (REPMUS 23), held off the coast of Portugal until 29 September.

The exercise is being held at the Portuguese Navy’s Operational Experimentation Centre in Tróia and Sesimbra navy facilities with NATO Maritime Geospatial, Meteorological and Oceanographic Centre of Excellence supporting the Portuguese Navy.

It is designed to provide large-scale experimentation that allows operational communities to work together with academia and industry to develop and test operational concepts, requirements and technological advances.

It also seeks to improve doctrine and tactics in command, control and communications and enhance procedures on the employment of maritime unmanned systems in multi-domain operations.

An important part of the exercise is the Rapid Environmental Assessment (REA) plan which

