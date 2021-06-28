To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Unmanned Vehicles

NAO report exposes Protector cost increases and delays

28th June 2021 - 16:49 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

RSS

A MQ-9B SkyGuardian sits at RAF Fairford following a transatlantic flight (Photo: GA-ASI)

Financial issues surrounding the UK's Protector UAV procurement have come to light from a National Audit Office report.

The RAF’s Protector UAV (MQ-9B SkyGuardian) programme has seen the largest cost increase of any major UK defence acquisition across air, land and sea and suffered a delay of over two years, according to the National Audit Office (NAO).

The findings, published in a 24 June report on UK defence equipment contracts, raise serious questions about whether Protector can still be considered value for money. Figures indicate that costs have shot up by 74% between its initial cost evaluation and the year of acquisition approval.

Supposed to enter service in 2018 and initially forecast to meet an IOC target ...

