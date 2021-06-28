NAO report exposes Protector cost increases and delays

The RAF’s Protector UAV (MQ-9B SkyGuardian) programme has seen the largest cost increase of any major UK defence acquisition across air, land and sea and suffered a delay of over two years, according to the National Audit Office (NAO).

The findings, published in a 24 June report on UK defence equipment contracts, raise serious questions about whether Protector can still be considered value for money. Figures indicate that costs have shot up by 74% between its initial cost evaluation and the year of acquisition approval.

Supposed to enter service in 2018 and initially forecast to meet an IOC target ...