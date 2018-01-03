Milrem targets US Army weaponised robot programme

Estonian-based company Milrem Robotics is entering 2018 with a firm focus on the US Army’s Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) initiative after losing out on the Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport (SMET) UGV programme at the end of 2017.

Milrem has been continuing the development of its THeMIS UGV by integrating various remote weapon stations (RWS) onto the system.

Recently the company completed successful live firing tests with the FN Herstal Defender RWS. The Defender can be fitted with various machine gun types.

‘Milrem Robotics considers [the] US market very important regardless of the SMET programme. We are especially interested in weapon