Milipol Paris 2017: Novadem unveils new NX70 drone variants

22nd November 2017 - 15:11 GMT | by Erwan de Cherisey in Paris

French UAV manufacturer Novadem unveiled three new variants of its NX70 micro drone, the NXWIRE, NXDROP and NXLIGHT, at the Milipol Paris internal security exhibition.

The NXWIRE is fitted with a releasable ground connected power cable, the NXLIGHT carries an illumination system and the NXDROP has been modified to carry and drop a 300 grams payload, Pascal Zunino, director of Novadem, detailed to Shephard.

The NXWIRE is based on a ground powering system developed and mounted on the NX110 whereby a cable linked to a ground power source is connected to the drone which can thus stay in the air

