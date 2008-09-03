MetaVR Announces Additional Support for TUAS Embedded Visual System Trainers

MetaVR announces recent sales of 70 real-time 3D visualization licenses to AAI Corporation to support rendering synthetic camera payload video in the training component of their Ground Control Stations (GCS). In 2008 AAI has purchased 129 MetaVR real-time 3D visualization licenses.

In news related to those sales, in August 2008, AAI announced that it has been selected to support RQ-7B Shadow Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems (TUAS) training for Army National Guard units. AAI uses the MetaVR 3D visualization software licenses to provide the embedded 3D synthetic payload visualization system for training Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) operators for the GCS that are manufactured for the U.S. Army.

Since 2002, AAI has purchased 328 MetaVR Virtual Reality Scene Generator (VRSG) licenses to support the Hunter, Shadow TUAS, and Warrior Extended-Range Multi-Purpose (ERMP) unmanned aerial systems, and most recently their new RQ-7B trainer.