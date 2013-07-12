Malfunction sees X-47B abort final carrier landing

A malfunction on board the X-47B UAV forced the air vehicle to abort its third test-landing on the US Navy aircraft carrier, USS George H W Bush, during trials this week, the navy has admitted.

Officials from NAVAIR released additional information following the successful test of the X-47B on the carrier on 10 July about a ‘minor subsystem malfunction’ that caused the third landing to be cancelled.

According to RADM Mat Winter, Program Executive Officer for Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons, there was a problem with one of the X-47B’s three redundant precision navigation systems (PNS).

While on approach to the carrier,