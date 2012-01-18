Lockheed Martin expands UAV capabilities
Lockheed Martin has announced that it has acquired Procerus Technologies, a company specialising in autopilot and other avionics for micro unmanned aerial systems. The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, but the acquisition is consistent with Lockheed Martin’s focus on acquiring capabilities that enhance its product portfolio and align with its customers' strategic priorities.
Procerus, based in Orem, Utah, was founded in 2004. The privately held company provides autopilot, targeting and payload technologies for micro UAS to domestic and international governments, as well as industry and academic institutions. Among its key technologies is the Kestrel autopilot system, the smallest and lightest full-featured micro autopilot system on the market.
According to Lockheed Martin, its Mission Systems and Sensors (MS2) business segment will manage the Procerus business. MS2 is part of the Corporation's Electronic Systems business area and has experience within this area with its Desert Hawk, Persistent Threat Detection System aerostats, K-MAX unmanned helicopter system, and high altitude airship programs.
