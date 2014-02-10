Lockheed Martin, AeroVironment team for international UAS market

A newly signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) between AeroVironment and Lockheed Martin will see the companies join forces to explore new opportunities for unmanned aircraft systems in international markets.

The MoU will see the companies focus on integrating AeroVironment’s Global Observer UAS with Lockheed Martin mission systems, ground systems and technology.



Wide area applications such as border surveillance and communications will be targeted, with an emphasis on providing customers with more affordable options than those previously available.



Paul Lemmo, senior vice president, corporate strategy and business development, Lockheed Martin, said: ‘At Lockheed Martin, we look forward to partnering with AeroVironment to potentially develop integrated solutions for the unmanned systems market. Using our expertise in systems integration and AeroVironment’s knowledge of unmanned aircraft solutions, we will together look for opportunities to develop innovative technologies that create value for new and existing customers.’



Roy Minson, senior vice president and general manager of unmanned aircraft systems, AeroVironment, added: ‘Lockheed Martin’s broad systems integration expertise gives us the opportunity to work together and develop innovative, end-to-end atmospheric satellite systems built around Global Observer that deliver breakthrough capabilities to customers.’



The AeroVironment Global Observer HALE UAS is designed to work like a 12-mile-high, redeployable satellite to provide coverage over an area of up to 600 miles in diameter. It has been developed to support applications such as communications relay; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions for defence and homeland security; storm tracking; telecommunications infrastructure; wildfire detection/tracking; maritime operations; and disaster recovery services.

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Global Observer