L-3 re-contracted for Predator training system
L-3 Communications’ Link Simulation & Training (L-3 Link) division has been contracted to continue providing USAF’s Predator Mission Aircrew Training System (PMATS), it announced on 22 July.
It was awarded to L-3 Link by USAF’s Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, and includes transitional funding that extends through September 2013, in addition to six one-year contract options, the company said.
‘The US Air Force became our first unmanned aircraft system training customer in 2005 and we are honored to have been selected to continue as prime contractor on the Predator Mission Aircrew Training System,’ Steve Kantor, president of L-3’s Electronic Systems Group, said in a statement.
‘Our PMATS system is a proven, efficient and cost-effective platform for unmanned aircraft simulation, and we remain committed to providing MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper combat operators with a maximum level of training realism as they prepare to undertake missions of global vigilance, reach and power.’
Initial funding will be used to provide L-3 Link’s ongoing contractor logistics support and Training System Support Center activities for all 26 PMATS devices located at air force installations throughout the US.
Contract options could see L-3 build over 50 additional PMATS devices. The company will also be responsible for follow-on concurrency between PMATS devices and the unmanned aircraft through 2019.
Each PMATS training system uses a GCS that is integrated with L-3 Link’s simulation software and visual system databases to create a high-fidelity environment that simulates: aircraft performance; weapons; sensors; communications; data link operations; emergencies; degraded video feeds; and environmental conditions.
Predator and Reaper crews can gain initial qualification, mission qualification, continuation and mission rehearsal training in PMATS units.
