Kratos to support US Army UAS operations

28th November 2011 - 17:53 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has announced that its Weapon Systems Solutions Division – Digital Fusion Solutions (DFSI) subsidiary has been awarded a contract to provide technical and engineering support for the US Army Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Project Office as part of the Aerodyne team. The contract has a potential value over $105 million and will see Kratos and the Aerodyne team continue to perform mission critical UAS-related work for this National Security customer that they have been performing for the past five years.

According to a Kratos company statement, under the Project Manager, Army UAS Technical Services contract, Kratos-DFSI will provide significant technical expertise to support the UAS Operations Center, as well as all UAS Platforms and functional divisions, in the areas of operational readiness, flight hour/sortie historical data, maintenance action records, and all Standard Army Management Information Systems (STAMIS) data elements. In addition to UAS Operations Center support, DFSI supports PM UAS-wide automation initiatives and system sustainment activities such as the UAS Dashboard, the UAS portal/intranet (SharePoint), custom database applications, automated processes and workflows, and Lean Six Sigma business process improvement efforts.

The statement said that the team's five-year contract has a base value of more than $9 million, with five additional options. The work will be performed primarily at the Army's Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, AL.

