Kraken receives funding for ThunderFish
Kraken Sonar Systems has received a funding from the Research and Development Corporation (RDC) of Newfoundland and Labrador to support development of its ThunderFish autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), the company announced on 15 May.
The programme is working to combine smart sonar, laser and optical sensors, advanced pressure tolerant battery and thruster technologies with artificial intelligence algorithms to develop a cost effective 6,000m depth rated AUV.
Karl Kenny, president and CEO of Kraken said: ‘Technological innovations in sensors, high performance computing and robotics now enable next generation underwater vehicles that are highly autonomous, cost effective, light weight and easier to operate. We look forward to continuing to develop advanced marine technologies and products to meet the ever-evolving demands of our growing customer base.’
Kraken's $745,950 funding contribution was provided under RDC's SensorTECH programme, which supports sensor research, development and demonstration in simulated and real operating environments. Research and development conducted under this programme helps solve local technical challenges and contributes to the development of new or improved products and services with sensor-related technologies such as radar, acoustics, optics, sonar and signal processing that can be exported into the international market.
