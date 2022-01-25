Kosovo awaits Puma LE

US Army seeks Dragon Runner support
QinetiQ North America is to ‘reset, recap and sustain’ the US Army’s fleet of small Dragon Runner UGVs.
The Kosovo Armed Forces are to receive the RQ-20 Puma Long Endurance (LE) UAS from AeroVironment via the FMS programme, the US DoD revealed on 21 January.
Sole bidder AeroVironment was due to complete work on the $11.01 million contract on 25 January.
Shephard Defence Insight estimates that Kosovo has ordered 40 units in total, based on an estimated unit cost of $215,000.
Puma LE features the AeroVironment-made Mantis i45 gimballed payload with EO/IR cameras and a laser illuminator. Its standard 5.5h mission endurance can be extended to 6.5h with the installation of a Puma Smart 2500 battery.
US troops serving in Kosovo as part of the KFOR peacekeeping mission are known to have used Puma for border surveillance missions.
QinetiQ North America is to ‘reset, recap and sustain’ the US Army’s fleet of small Dragon Runner UGVs.
Talks have begun on a mid-life extension (MLE) upgrade for the UK's Watchkeeper tactical UAV.
Latvian soldiers showcase smokescreen system aboard an armed UGV for the first time.
New UAV capability integrates multi-domain ISR and precision strike.
Designed to power Group 3 UAVs with a maximum take-off weight of 75-150lb (34-68kg), the NW-88 is derived from the NW-44 produced by Northwest UAV.
Georgia Tech Applied Research Corporation will investigate ‘heterogeneity across the swarm and super swarm systems’, according to the DoD.