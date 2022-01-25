To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Kosovo awaits Puma LE

25th January 2022 - 14:28 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

﻿ Pictured in ﻿January 2021, ﻿US soldiers set up the controls for an RQ-20 Puma UAS at Camp Nothing Hill in Kosovo. (Photo: US ﻿Air National Guard/Staff ﻿Sgt ﻿Tawny Schmit)

Shephard calculates that Kosovo is obtaining 40 Puma LE reconnaissance UASs under the FMS programme.

The Kosovo Armed Forces are to receive the RQ-20 Puma Long Endurance (LE) UAS from AeroVironment via the FMS programme, the US DoD revealed on 21 January.

Sole bidder AeroVironment was due to complete work on the $11.01 million contract on 25 January.

Shephard Defence Insight estimates that Kosovo has ordered 40 units in total, based on an estimated unit cost of $215,000.

Puma LE features the AeroVironment-made Mantis i45 gimballed payload with EO/IR cameras and a laser illuminator. Its standard 5.5h mission endurance can be extended to 6.5h with the installation of a Puma Smart 2500 battery.

US troops serving in Kosovo as part of the KFOR peacekeeping mission are known to have used Puma for border surveillance missions.

