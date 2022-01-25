Kosovo awaits Puma LE

﻿ Pictured in ﻿January 2021, ﻿US soldiers set up the controls for an RQ-20 Puma UAS at Camp Nothing Hill in Kosovo. (Photo: US ﻿Air National Guard/Staff ﻿Sgt ﻿Tawny Schmit)

Shephard calculates that Kosovo is obtaining 40 Puma LE reconnaissance UASs under the FMS programme.