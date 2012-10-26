Kestrel software to be integrated into Insitu UAS

Kestrel land and maritime automated detection software systems are to be integrated into Insitu’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) as part of a long-term licensing agreement announced by Kestrel manufacturer, Sentient, on 24 October 2012.

Kestrel software is currently installed on Insitu UAS as a separate product, which operates adjacent to Insitu systems. The incorporation of Kestrel software into Insitu’s UAS will enhance operator effectiveness to utilise a much larger field of regard.



Kestrel provides an automated target detection capability in both land and maritime domains. Kestrel Land MTI specialises in detecting moving targets within the field of view of an electro-optical (EO) and infrared (IR) sensor and has ‘extensive experience’ in both Afghanistan and Iraq with the US and its allies. Kestrel Maritime automatically detects objects on the surface of the ocean, including small boats and people.



Insitu president and CEO Steve Morrow said of the agreement: ‘Kestrel is an important capability multiplier for our UAS to provide ISR over extended periods. Kestrel’s ability to detect very small targets within the field of view significantly increases the coverage of ScanEagle and Integrator offering substantial value to the customer.’



Simon Olsen of Sentient, added: ‘Many ScanEagle customers already use Kestrel to provide an automated detection functionality and are very satisfied with the results. This agreement allows customers to benefit from the two technologies working together seamlessly to enhance airborne ISR missions.’