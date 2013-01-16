JLENS-mounted targeting sensor demonstrated
Raytheon has carried out a demonstration of its MTS-B Multi-Spectral Targeting System mounted on the JLENS surveillance aerostat that proved the system capable of observing surface moving targets in real time.
During the demonstration, an MTS-B electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensor mounted on a JLENS surveillance aerostat tracked numerous targets with the IR sensor, including a terrorist role-player planting an improvised explosive device. Video from the MTS-B was passed through the aerostat's tether, enabling operators to watch live feed of trucks, trains and cars from dozens of miles away. While the MTS-B visually tracked targets, the JLENS simultaneously tracked surface targets with its integrated radar system, demonstrating the potential to integrate the JLENS radar and EO/IR payloads.
Dave Gulla, vice president of Global Integrated Sensors for Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business, said: ‘The JLENS integrated fire-control radar and 360-degree surveillance radar already gives the warfighter the capability to detect and engage surface and airborne threats like swarming boats and anti-ship cruise missiles. Integrating the proven MTS-B on JLENS makes JLENS multi-mission capable and enables the warfighter to better defend the battlespace and protect critical infrastructure and waterways.’
JLENS is an elevated, persistent over-the-horizon sensor system, uses a powerful integrated radar system to detect, track and target a variety of threats. This capability better enables commanders to defend against threats, including hostile cruise missiles; low-flying manned and unmanned aircraft; and moving surface vehicles such as boats, mobile missile launchers, automobiles, trucks and tanks. JLENS also provides ascent phase detection of tactical ballistic missiles and large-calibre rockets.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Shaping the future of defence: What 2025 holds for the global drone market
The UAV market is experiencing unprecedented growth, with innovations in technology and battlefield applications driving demand across military sectors. From the battlefields of Ukraine to NATO exercises and beyond, drones are transforming how wars are fought and supported.
-
Maris-Tech confirms customers signing up for Jupiter Drones codec and AI-powered system
Launched at AUSA in October, the company’s multi-stream video codec is attempting to bring a new lease of life to drone technology through its AI accelerator.
-
AUSA 2024: Quantum-Systems targets big 2025 with UAS developments
Quantum-Systems has been upgrading its UAS family, with new versions of the Vector, Reliant and Twister drones set for release throughout 2025.
-
US Army accelerates acquisition and field of company-level sUAS
The service has been using a Directed Requirement (DR) approach to speed up the deployment of a Medium Range Reconnaissance capability.
-
AeroVironment to display eVTOL P550 at AUSA 2024
AeroVironment’s portfolio will grow thanks to the eVTOL P550 aimed at battalion-level tactical forces.