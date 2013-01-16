JLENS-mounted targeting sensor demonstrated

Raytheon has carried out a demonstration of its MTS-B Multi-Spectral Targeting System mounted on the JLENS surveillance aerostat that proved the system capable of observing surface moving targets in real time.

During the demonstration, an MTS-B electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensor mounted on a JLENS surveillance aerostat tracked numerous targets with the IR sensor, including a terrorist role-player planting an improvised explosive device. Video from the MTS-B was passed through the aerostat's tether, enabling operators to watch live feed of trucks, trains and cars from dozens of miles away. While the MTS-B visually tracked targets, the JLENS simultaneously tracked surface targets with its integrated radar system, demonstrating the potential to integrate the JLENS radar and EO/IR payloads.



Dave Gulla, vice president of Global Integrated Sensors for Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business, said: ‘The JLENS integrated fire-control radar and 360-degree surveillance radar already gives the warfighter the capability to detect and engage surface and airborne threats like swarming boats and anti-ship cruise missiles. Integrating the proven MTS-B on JLENS makes JLENS multi-mission capable and enables the warfighter to better defend the battlespace and protect critical infrastructure and waterways.’



JLENS is an elevated, persistent over-the-horizon sensor system, uses a powerful integrated radar system to detect, track and target a variety of threats. This capability better enables commanders to defend against threats, including hostile cruise missiles; low-flying manned and unmanned aircraft; and moving surface vehicles such as boats, mobile missile launchers, automobiles, trucks and tanks. JLENS also provides ascent phase detection of tactical ballistic missiles and large-calibre rockets.