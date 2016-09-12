Jiangsu Tianyu to work on unmanned helicopter

Jiangsu Tianyu Aviation Technology and the 60th Research Institute of the General Staff Department of the Chinese Army have signed a partnership for an unmanned helicopter project, it was announced in early September.

The approximately $150 million project will focus on the research and development, production and sales of several products including large- and medium-sized unmanned helicopters and related components.

The project will also cover the design and development of mid- and high-level fixed wings, specialty stealth materials, UAV systems, agricultural machinery, platform mission payload and precision information acquisition processing systems.

A 200,000sqm facility in Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (Xinbei District) has been selected as the base for the project.