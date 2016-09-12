To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Jiangsu Tianyu to work on unmanned helicopter

12th September 2016 - 09:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Jiangsu Tianyu Aviation Technology and the 60th Research Institute of the General Staff Department of the Chinese Army have signed a partnership for an unmanned helicopter project, it was announced in early September.

The approximately $150 million project will focus on the research and development, production and sales of several products including large- and medium-sized unmanned helicopters and related components.

The project will also cover the design and development of mid- and high-level fixed wings, specialty stealth materials, UAV systems, agricultural machinery, platform mission payload and precision information acquisition processing systems.

A 200,000sqm facility in Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (Xinbei District) has been selected as the base for the project.

