Japan signs new SeaGuardian UAS deal for coastal monitoring

20th August 2024 - 14:30 GMT | by Tony Fyler

The MQ-9B SeaGuardian represents a shift in sea monitoring strategy for the Japan Coast Guard. (Photo: GA-ASI)

The purchase deal completes a shift away from Chinese technology, and adds to an existing SeaGuardian fleet.

The Japan Coast Guard has signed contracts for the purchase of two new SeaGuardian remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc (GA-ASI). Delivery of the aircraft is expected in October 2025.

The SeaGuardian is a medium-altitude, long-endurance system that can fly for 24 hours or more, depending on its configuration. The MQ-9B has been the Japanese Coast Guard’s RPA of choice since it began moving away from Chinese-produced systems in the early 2020s. That shift was started, and accelerated, by increasing Chinese military activity in the waters around Japan.

Prior to the 2020s, the Japan Coast Guard

