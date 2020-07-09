Japan to assess SeaGuardian
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) is to partner Asia Air Survey (AAS) on a two-month series of SeaGuardian validation flights for the Japan Coast Guard (JCG), beginning in mid-September.
‘The purpose of the flights is to validate the wide-area maritime surveillance capabilities of RPAS for carrying out JCG’s missions, including search and rescue, disaster response, and maritime law enforcement,’ GA-ASI announced on 7 July.
The Japan Maritime Self Defense Force will support the test flights from Hachinohe Air Base.
SeaGuardian is a HALE UAS equipped with a high-definition EO/IR payload and 360° multi-mode maritime radar to support maritime patrol and surveillance missions.
