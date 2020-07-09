To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search

Japan to assess SeaGuardian

9th July 2020 - 11:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

RSS

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) is to partner Asia Air Survey (AAS) on a two-month series of SeaGuardian validation flights for the Japan Coast Guard (JCG), beginning in mid-September.

‘The purpose of the flights is to validate the wide-area maritime surveillance capabilities of RPAS for carrying out JCG’s missions, including search and rescue, disaster response, and maritime law enforcement,’ GA-ASI announced on 7 July.

The Japan Maritime Self Defense Force will support the test flights from Hachinohe Air Base.

SeaGuardian is a HALE UAS equipped with a high-definition EO/IR payload and 360° multi-mode maritime radar to support maritime patrol and surveillance missions.

Shephard News Team

Author

Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us