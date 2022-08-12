Italy funds UUV demonstrator
A new tender from the Italian MoD covers the construction of a technological demonstrator of a UUV system to support underwater testing.
Phase one of the contract is worth around €650,000 ($671,000), with the second and third phases worth €1.2 million and €585,869 respectively.
According to a notice on the official EU tenders database, work will be carried out by Engineering Ingegneria Informatica, the Interuniversity Center of Integrated Systems for the Marine Environment, and MDM Team - a Tuscany-based uncrewed underwater systems engineering company.
The contract was placed by Italy’s Directorate of Naval Armaments.
MDM Team's website markets the Zeno AUV, which can also be operated as an ROV via a cable or connection buoy.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Visual evidence drops heavy hint Azerbaijan has bought Akinci UCAV
A group of Azerbaijani UAV pilots has completed training on the Akinci UCAV, although Baku has still not officially confirmed procurement of the aircraft.
-
EPE and Shield AI team up for indoor drones
Partnership between EPE and Shield AI aims to introduce the Nova 2 indoor UAV to the Australasian market.
-
Czech Republic set to seal Heron Mk 1 UAV deal before year end
The Czech Republic and Israeli governments have opened negotiations for Prague to acquire Heron MALE UAVs.
-
Spain receives its first THeMIS vehicle
Spain becomes the 13th country to introduce the THeMIS UGV from Milrem Robotics.
-
Clouds gather over SDAM rotary-wing drone programme for French Navy
Is time running out for the SDAM programme to prove its utility to French decision-makers?