Italy funds UUV demonstrator

12th August 2022 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

US and Italian UUV units work together during a NATO exercise in 2019. (Photo: USN)

According to a contract notice, Italy has funded the development of a UUV demonstrator under an effort dubbed 'Recon-UV'.

A new tender from the Italian MoD covers the construction of a technological demonstrator of a UUV system to support underwater testing.

Phase one of the contract is worth around €650,000 ($671,000), with the second and third phases worth €1.2 million and €585,869 respectively.

According to a notice on the official EU tenders database, work will be carried out by Engineering Ingegneria Informatica, the Interuniversity Center of Integrated Systems for the Marine Environment, and MDM Team - a Tuscany-based uncrewed underwater systems engineering company.

The contract was placed by Italy’s Directorate of Naval Armaments.

MDM Team's website markets the Zeno AUV, which can also be operated as an ROV via a cable or connection buoy.

