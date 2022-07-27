Hanwha demonstrates anti-submarine UUV for ROKN

On 30 June, South Korea’s Agency for Defense Development (ADD) announced that a developmental anti-submarine warfare unmanned underwater vessel (ASWUUV) had successfully performed an operational demonstration.

The test occurred off the coast of Tongyeong, on South Korea’s southern coast. After being launched, the ASWUUV from Hanwha Systems demonstrated its ability to move autonomously and to conduct anti-submarine searching and tracking.

An ADD spokesperson remarked, ‘The test is very noteworthy because we were able to demonstrate the effectiveness of the platform’s most important technologies.’

Further ADD tests are slated for September to evaluate the UUV’s autonomous operating system, sonars and fuel