To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Hanwha demonstrates anti-submarine UUV for ROKN

27th July 2022 - 01:19 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

This graphic shows the operating concept of how an ASWUUV would operate with USVs and surface warships to counter hostile submarines. (Image: Hanwha Systems)

Hanwha Systems is working on USVs and UUVs for South Korea's navy, including an anti-submarine type. The country is also working to improve its AIP and fuel cell technology.

On 30 June, South Korea’s Agency for Defense Development (ADD) announced that a developmental anti-submarine warfare unmanned underwater vessel (ASWUUV) had successfully performed an operational demonstration.

The test occurred off the coast of Tongyeong, on South Korea’s southern coast. After being launched, the ASWUUV from Hanwha Systems demonstrated its ability to move autonomously and to conduct anti-submarine searching and tracking.

An ADD spokesperson remarked, ‘The test is very noteworthy because we were able to demonstrate the effectiveness of the platform’s most important technologies.’

Further ADD tests are slated for September to evaluate the UUV’s autonomous operating system, sonars and fuel

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us