Iran claims successful reverse-engineering of stealth UAV
Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) will reveal a reverse-engineered version of the US stealth UAV which it claims to have captured in 2011, local media has reported.
According to the FARS News Agency, commander of the IRGC Brig Gen Hossein Salami announced an ‘Iranian version of the US drone, RQ-170…will be unveiled to the public soon. The construction of this drone will finish soon and most of the job has been done now'.
In December 2011, Iranian authorities claimed to have taken possession of a ‘low-observable’ ISR airframe, understood to be the USAF’s RQ-170 Sentinel. Video footage was released
