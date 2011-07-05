Innocon's MicroFalcon completes Multi UAV test flights
Innocon's MicroFalcon mini UAS has completed flight testing with the Multi UAV configuration. The Multi UAV enables the user to operate the system over a target with a continuous coverage at both day and night operation.
Both UAVs are controlled and monitored during the whole time from a single ground control station. In addition, Innocon's Ground Control Station allows the user to switch between the video images of both UAVs.
The MicroFalcon is a mini UAS is a high performance, simple yet sophisticated miniature unmanned aerial system, designed to be hand carried by two crew members to the operation zone, deployed in minutes, and operate day and night to give the user excellent coverage of the targets and point of interest for reconnaissance, surveillance and other intelligence missions. The MicroFalcon is designed to operate in extreme weather, under the most demanding conditions, with duration of up to 4 hours and ceiling of 15,000 feet altitude.
Source: Innocon
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Hensoldt advances detect-and-avoid radar for UAV collision warning
Hensoldt has outlined progress in developing a detect-and-avoid (DAA) radar as part of a collision warning system, aiming to safely integrate UAVs into controlled airspace, particularly as part of the Eurodrone project.
-
Updated: Türkiye unveils Ulaq Kama, an armed expendable USV
Ares Shipyard and Meteksan Defence showcase Ulaq Kama, an armed expendable USV featuring explosive payload and ISR capabilities. The vessel's swift production hints at its potential role in asymmetric warfare, with graphics resembling Ukrainian systems.
-
New UMS Skeldar V-200 UAV console unveiled
MilDef and UMS Skeldar have introduced a bespoke console for V-200 UAVs, enhancing workspace and ergonomics for operators.
-
ESEN Gördes demonstrates S-100 UAS navigation system
The ESEN GöRDES vision based navigation system was successfully demonstrated on the Schiebel Camcopter S-100 UAS, showcasing its capability to operate in GPS-denied environments and offering a jam and spoofing resilient platform.
-
USAF successfully flies Angry Kitten jamming pod on MQ-9 UAV
The USAF has integrated the Angry Kitten ALQ-167 EW countermeasure pod onto a General Atomics Aeronautical Systems MQ-9 UAV.
-
Turkish delight in Saudi drone deal
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has signed a deal to purchase Akinci UAVs from Turkey’s Baykar in a significant boon for Ankara.