Innocon's MicroFalcon completes Multi UAV test flights

5th July 2011 - 14:40 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Innocon's MicroFalcon mini UAS has completed flight testing with the Multi UAV configuration. The Multi UAV enables the user to operate the system over a target with a continuous coverage at both day and night operation.

Both UAVs are controlled and monitored during the whole time from a single ground control station. In addition, Innocon's Ground Control Station allows the user to switch between the video images of both UAVs.

The MicroFalcon is a mini UAS is a high performance, simple yet sophisticated miniature unmanned aerial system, designed to be hand carried by two crew members to the operation zone, deployed in minutes, and operate day and night to give the user excellent coverage of the targets and point of interest for reconnaissance, surveillance and other intelligence missions. The MicroFalcon is designed to operate in extreme weather, under the most demanding conditions, with duration of up to 4 hours and ceiling of 15,000 feet altitude.

Source: Innocon

