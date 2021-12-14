India to be initial export destination for ZCQM

ZCQM in flight. (Photo: AA)

Turkish manufacturer Zyrone Dynamics hopes to exploit opportunities in the Asia-Pacific market for its ZCQM multirotor mini-UAV.

Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu reported on 10 December that Ankara-based Zyrone Dynamics is set to export its ZCQM multirotor mini-UAV to India by the end of the month.

According to Anadolu, Zyrone has completed ‘international military certification processes’ for ZCQM.

Zyrone expects to export almost 100 of these UAVs in 2022 and it is scheduled to conduct demonstration flights for Indian defence tenders in March, using that country as an entry point for the wider Asia-Pacific market.

Zyrone sold a 30% stake in its business in August 2021 to India-based DCM Shiram Industries for $3.5 million.