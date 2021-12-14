India to be initial export destination for ZCQM

Colombia set to receive two more Coelums
Domestic UAV production for the Colombian Air Force is firmly on the agenda.
Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu reported on 10 December that Ankara-based Zyrone Dynamics is set to export its ZCQM multirotor mini-UAV to India by the end of the month.
According to Anadolu, Zyrone has completed ‘international military certification processes’ for ZCQM.
Zyrone expects to export almost 100 of these UAVs in 2022 and it is scheduled to conduct demonstration flights for Indian defence tenders in March, using that country as an entry point for the wider Asia-Pacific market.
Zyrone sold a 30% stake in its business in August 2021 to India-based DCM Shiram Industries for $3.5 million.
Domestic UAV production for the Colombian Air Force is firmly on the agenda.
Boeing and the RAAF have advanced the operational capabilities of the manufacturers Airpower Teaming System in a digital environment.
Three-year extension continues maintenance and training support for the ScanEagle UAS in Australia.
Argentina has shown off two new electric propulsion training UAVs during a visit to Chamical Military Air Base by Jorge Taiana, the country's minister of defence.
The much delayed Eurodrone Stage 2 development contract looks set for signature in 'the coming months,' according to Airbus.
Acquisition of EMT (pending regulatory approval) expands Rheinmetall’s activities in the UAS sector.