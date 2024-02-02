India sends newly assembled MALE UAVs to Israel

The first private UAV manufacturing facility in India has delivered more than 20 Hermes 900 medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) UAVs to Israel, Shephard has learnt.

Hyderabad-based Adani-Elbit Advanced Systems India Ltd, a joint venture company between India’s Adani Defence and Aerospace and Israel’s Elbit Systems, became the first entity to manufacture the UAVs outside of Israel.

The UAVs were delivered complete with carbon composite aerostructures manufactured at the 50,000 sq. ft Adani facility in Hyderabad.

Manufacturing of the UAVs took place under a transfer of technology agreement “and strict supervision by Elbit Systems” which has a 49% share in the