India sends newly assembled MALE UAVs to Israel
The first private UAV manufacturing facility in India has delivered more than 20 Hermes 900 medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) UAVs to Israel, Shephard has learnt.
Hyderabad-based Adani-Elbit Advanced Systems India Ltd, a joint venture company between India’s Adani Defence and Aerospace and Israel’s Elbit Systems, became the first entity to manufacture the UAVs outside of Israel.
The UAVs were delivered complete with carbon composite aerostructures manufactured at the 50,000 sq. ft Adani facility in Hyderabad.
Manufacturing of the UAVs took place under a transfer of technology agreement “and strict supervision by Elbit Systems” which has a 49% share in the
US Air Force enlists top five contenders for CCA wingmen programme: here are the details
The US Air Force's flagship Collaborative Combat Aircraft programme has marked a significant step towards advanced uncrewed aviation, with contracts awarded to five companies.
UAE orders 200 EDGE uncrewed cargo and ISR helicopters
The UAE has awarded a substantial contract to EDGE Group for 200 uncrewed helicopters at UMEX 2024.
Bayraktar TB3 makes international debut at UMEX
Baykar has debuted its Bayraktar TB3 combat drone at UMEX in the UAE, presenting potential armament options, including Emirati EDGE weapon systems.
Milrem to supply large armed UGVs under a $200 million deal with the UAE
Milrem's Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) hybrid UGV features a modular design and open architecture which allows it to be reconfigured to serve as a transportation, weapons, reconnaissance or IED detection platform.