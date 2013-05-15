IMDEX 2013: SHARC makes waves in Asia
Liquid Robotics is increasing its presence in the Asia-Pacific defence market as it gains interest from regional countries wanting a powerful USV to survey their oceans.
The company showcased its Sensor Hosting Autonomous Remote Craft (SHARC) SV3 platform – launched in April – at the IMDEX exhibition in Singapore, and confirmed that it has received interest from countries in the region, including Australia.
‘The interest has been great,’ K. Grant Palmer, president of Liquid Robotics Federal, told Shephard. ‘There is Australia, which we have already done some work with and is interested in pursuing further things there and we have
