IMDEX 2013: Asia sees unmanned market worth
With UAVs entering the forefront of Asian militaries’ thinking, the potential market over the next ten years for ship-based tactical UAVs is predicted to fetch some $3 billion.
Bob Nugent, VP of advisory services at AMI International, told Shephard that the Asia-Pacific market potential for ship-based aerial platforms, both manned and unmanned, is $10 billion over this timeframe, with UAVs expecting to factor for almost a third of it.
Unmanned platforms include VTOL systems such as the Camcopter and Fire Scout, as well as fixed-wing vehicles such as Aerosonde and ScanEagle. The smaller nature of these examples fit into local
