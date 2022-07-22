To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

IDS, XTEND seek Italian impact for UAS and C-UAS technologies

22nd July 2022 - 14:30 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

Will Italy buy the Wolverine quadcopter UAV? (Photo: XTEND)

XTEND and IDS are targeting the Italian market with a JV focusing on advanced solutions for urban warfare and tactical mission capabilities.

Israeli UAV manufacturer XTEND has shared more information with Shephard about its recent MoU with Italian firm Ingegneria Dei Sistemi (IDS).

Guy Zuri, Europe and Asia-Pacific business development and sales director at XTEND, said the two companies are committed to working together on the development of ‘tactical UAVs and counter-UAV [systems]’.

He added that both companies will work on ‘fully integrating XTEND's systems and the IDS C2 capabilities to offer full C-UAS solutions from detection to interception’, in addition to ‘a wide range of multi-mission outdoor and indoor’ tactical UAV capabilities.

The objective of the MoU (signed in June 2022

