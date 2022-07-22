IDS, XTEND seek Italian impact for UAS and C-UAS technologies
Israeli UAV manufacturer XTEND has shared more information with Shephard about its recent MoU with Italian firm Ingegneria Dei Sistemi (IDS).
Guy Zuri, Europe and Asia-Pacific business development and sales director at XTEND, said the two companies are committed to working together on the development of ‘tactical UAVs and counter-UAV [systems]’.
He added that both companies will work on ‘fully integrating XTEND's systems and the IDS C2 capabilities to offer full C-UAS solutions from detection to interception’, in addition to ‘a wide range of multi-mission outdoor and indoor’ tactical UAV capabilities.
The objective of the MoU (signed in June 2022
