IDS, XTEND seek Italian impact for UAS and C-UAS technologies

Israeli UAV manufacturer XTEND has shared more information with Shephard about its recent MoU with Italian firm Ingegneria Dei Sistemi (IDS).

Guy Zuri, Europe and Asia-Pacific business development and sales director at XTEND, said the two companies are committed to working together on the development of ‘tactical UAVs and counter-UAV [systems]’.

He added that both companies will work on ‘fully integrating XTEND's systems and the IDS C2 capabilities to offer full C-UAS solutions from detection to interception’, in addition to ‘a wide range of multi-mission outdoor and indoor’ tactical UAV capabilities.

The objective of the MoU (signed in June 2022