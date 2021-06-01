IAI confirms Asian deal for Heron

NAO report exposes Protector cost increases and delays
Financial issues surrounding the UK's Protector UAV procurement have come to light from a National Audit Office report.
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) officially announced on 1 June that it has signed a $200 million contract with an unnamed ‘country in Asia’ customer to provide services related to its Heron UAV.
'This is the fourth major UAS transaction that IAI has announced this year,' the company added.
While IAI did not identify the latest customer or further details of the contract, Shephard reported in February that India was leasing four Heron TPs for around $200 million as part of an emergency procurement. The lease lasts three years, with an option to extend by two more years.
In January, IAI announced that an unnamed customer in ‘central Asia’ agreed separate deals to buy and lease Heron MK II UAVs.
Shephard Defence Insight also notes an order from Vietnam for three Heron TPs.
UVision to provide its Hero-120 aerial loitering munitions systems to the US Marine Corps.
Four Remus 300 UUVs will join a fleet of half a dozen Remus 100s used by the RNZN.
Insitu will provide aircraft and services to support the USN and FMS operators of the RQ-21A Blackjack and ScanEagle.
BlueBird Aero Systems, partially owned by IAI, completes delivery of 100 VTOL UAVs to an undisclosed European customer.
Northrop Grumman obtains new Broad Area Maritime Surveillance – Demonstrator contract modification despite USN plans to retire the unmanned aircraft.