IAI confirms Asian deal for Heron

Heron TP UAV. (Photo: IAI)

IAI formally announces a $200 million UAS services deal with an unnamed customer.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) officially announced on 1 June that it has signed a $200 million contract with an unnamed ‘country in Asia’ customer to provide services related to its Heron UAV.

'This is the fourth major UAS transaction that IAI has announced this year,' the company added.

While IAI did not identify the latest customer or further details of the contract, Shephard reported in February that India was leasing four Heron TPs for around $200 million as part of an emergency procurement. The lease lasts three years, with an option to extend by two more years.

In January, IAI announced that an unnamed customer in ‘central Asia’ agreed separate deals to buy and lease Heron MK II UAVs.

Shephard Defence Insight also notes an order from Vietnam for three Heron TPs.