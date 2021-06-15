IAI completes the largest-ever delivery of VTOL UAVs

WanderB VTOL (Photo: BlueBird Aero Systems)

BlueBird Aero Systems, which is partially owned by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), has completed the delivery of 100 WanderB-VTOL UAVs to an undisclosed European customer.

The VTOL UAVs are part of a larger transaction involving over 150 WanderB-VTOL and ThunderB-VTOL UAVs worth tens of millions of dollars.

This is the largest number of VTOL UAVs delivered to any customer at one time, IAI claimed on 15 June.

The delivery was completed within the agreed timetable despite COVID-19 conditions.

The transaction reflects a growing global trend towards procuring VTOL UAVs.

They provide important benefits for land and maritime applications as they combine the advantages of a fixed-wing UAV, such as long-range, long-endurance and high-speed, with the advantages of a multi-copter, such as the ability to take off and land in confined areas.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the WanderB is a mini-UAV designed for long-endurance, tactical ISTAR and ISTAR training.

Its applications include supporting real-time video or tactical mapping on demand for long-endurance open area, as well as urban scenarios for military, peacekeeping, low-intensity conflict, security, disaster management and commercial applications.

Payload options include three-axis stabilised CCD, IR/laser, RGB, multi-spectral and IR photogrammetric sensors.