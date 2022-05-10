IAI and 2Excel put Maritime Heron to the test in UK

Turkish UAVs add capability for Black Sea mine detection
While much attention has been fixed on the strike capabilities of UAVs in the current Russia-Ukraine war, a different application for uncrewed aircraft has made headway in the Black Sea.
The Maritime Heron UAS from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has completed a series of tests in the UK to show its BVLoS ISR capabilities for potential coast guard and naval missions.
IAI was partnered by 2Excel Aviation in a multi-scenario demonstration flight from West Wales Airport in Aberporth. All the planned the scenarios were conducted successfully despite what IAI described on 10 May as ‘challenging seasonal weather’.
IAI added: ‘The system demonstrated that it is highly capable in missions including search and rescue, border protection, fisheries patrol, safety at sea, small boat detection and surveillance and other activities.’
Data from the multimission ELM-2022H radar, M-19 HD stabilised EO/IR sensor and AIS vessel identification system aboard Maritime Heron was processed by IAI’s Starlight AI-based data exploitation engine, which then generated points of interest for ‘actionable intelligence’, the Israeli company stated.
The flight was witnessed by officials from the MoD and other UK government agencies. Andy Offer, co-founder and director of 2Excel Aviation, reported ‘very positive’ feedback from UK aviation regulators.
He added: ‘2Excel and IAI together demonstrated they can operate a very capable Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) platform in the UK within the constraints of the current regulatory environment.’
While much attention has been fixed on the strike capabilities of UAVs in the current Russia-Ukraine war, a different application for uncrewed aircraft has made headway in the Black Sea.
Drone video footage released on 6 May showed an attack on a Russian machine gun position.
Israeli company XTEND has created a second-generation Xtender sUAS, and it has also sealed two partnerships to improve perimeter security and AI capabilities.
New small VTOL UAV from Tekever features the GAMASAR synthetic aperture radar.
Elbit Systems demonstrated their new hybrid Skylark 3 featuring Northwest UAV’s NW-44 Multi-Fuel Engine.
Type certification enables the French Army to deploy the SMDR1 mini-UAS2 reconnaissance system to overseas theatres of operations without requiring specific flight approvals.