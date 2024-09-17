To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Honeywell launches counter-swarm drone system to combat evolving warfare requirements

17th September 2024 - 15:28 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The UAS was developed by integrating components from companies such as Leonardo DRS, Blue Halo and Rocky Research. (Photo: Honeywell)

The UAS, which detects and tracks drone swarms, will be demonstrated to the US Air Force Global Strike team in January 2025.

Honeywell’s new Stationary and Mobile UAS Reveal and Intercept system will detect and track drone swarms by combining beyond-visual-line-of-sight communication with command-and-control capabilities.

The system has been selected for a January 2025 demonstration by the US Air Force Global Strike team via STRIKEWERX/AFWERX.

The UAS has been built with radio frequency detection featuring sensor technology that utilises light to detect, track and identify objects. It was developed by integrating components from a number of varying defence manufacturers including Leonardo DRS, Blue Halo, Silent Sentinel, Pierce Aerospace, Versatol, Rocky Research and Walaris.

Matt Milas, president – defence and space at Honeywell Aerospace Technologies, said that the platform was created to reflect the changing demands of modern warfare the threat swarm drones pose to high-value assets.

“Our Stationary and Mobile UAS Reveal and Intercept system is a highly reliable, scalable and fully integrated defensive system that has been developed after extensive research and testing with the needs of military operators in mind,” he claimed.

“This system’s multi-layered defensive capabilities…enable it to not only track and detect, but also defeat multiple threats.”

The multi-layered defence system can be equipped on vehicles or fixed-based platforms. 

