Honeywell launches counter-swarm drone system to combat evolving warfare requirements
Honeywell’s new Stationary and Mobile UAS Reveal and Intercept system will detect and track drone swarms by combining beyond-visual-line-of-sight communication with command-and-control capabilities.
The system has been selected for a January 2025 demonstration by the US Air Force Global Strike team via STRIKEWERX/AFWERX.
The UAS has been built with radio frequency detection featuring sensor technology that utilises light to detect, track and identify objects. It was developed by integrating components from a number of varying defence manufacturers including Leonardo DRS, Blue Halo, Silent Sentinel, Pierce Aerospace, Versatol, Rocky Research and Walaris.
Matt Milas, president – defence and space at Honeywell Aerospace Technologies, said that the platform was created to reflect the changing demands of modern warfare the threat swarm drones pose to high-value assets.
“Our Stationary and Mobile UAS Reveal and Intercept system is a highly reliable, scalable and fully integrated defensive system that has been developed after extensive research and testing with the needs of military operators in mind,” he claimed.
“This system’s multi-layered defensive capabilities…enable it to not only track and detect, but also defeat multiple threats.”
The multi-layered defence system can be equipped on vehicles or fixed-based platforms.
