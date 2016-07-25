Airbus to operate German Heron 1 UAS
Airbus Defence and Space will operate Germany’s Heron 1 UAS in support of the German Army’s mission in Mali, the company announced on 21 July.
Airbus will operate the IAI-leased Heron UAS from the start of November 2016 through to February 2018.
The German Army took over responsibility for the intelligence unit in Mali from the Netherlands at the beginning of July. Based on the army’s positive experience of deploying Heron in Afghanistan under a similar model, Heron 1 will take on the surveillance mission mainly in the Gao region.
The contractor operated model ensures high fleet availability for German forces allowing them to focus on their core mission.
Thomas Reinartz, head of sales for UAS, Airbus, said: ‘A major success factor for this new assignment is our experience gained in more than 2,300 missions over Afghanistan. There we have proven our reliability to the full satisfaction of our customer – with a fleet availability higher than 95 percent.’
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
IAI deepens Indian ties with Elcom to support UAV fleets
A new MoU on drone MRO and upgrades follows previous agreements IAI has made with Elcom.
-
UK universities aided Iranian drone programmes, report claims
According to media reports, researchers at universities aided the development of Iranian drones.
-
Leonardo showcases new AWHero developments at SeaFuture 2023
At SeaFuture 2023 in La Spezia, Italy, Leonardo showcased new AWHero rotary-wing UAS (RWUAS) developments, touting its maritime operations capabilities.
-
Third order for German 2-in-1 drone for Ukraine
On 31 May, Quantum Systems announced that the Ukrainian MoD had ordered 300 additional Vector drones under a third order that the German government is funding.
-
US Army moves forward on future tactical UAS without AeroVironment
AeroVironment has been dropped from the hunt to provide the US Army with a Future Tactical UAS (FTUAS), leaving Griffon Aerospace, Northrop Grumman, Sierra Nevada and Textron Systems in the running.