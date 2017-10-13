Gray Eagle production transitions to ER model

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has transitioned its production line from the MQ-1C Gray Eagle to its new long-range variant MQ-1C ER Gray Eagle extended range (ER), the company announced on 10 October.

The transition comes after GA-ASI completed the last contracted MQ-1C Gray Eagle UAS, which has been deployed to 12 US Army operational units and has accumulated over 290,000 flight hours. The MQ-1C is the army's most active kinetic platform.

According to the company, the MQ-1C ER brings considerable improvement in endurance and payload capabilities, in addition to improved reliability and maintainability.

As part of a recent endurance test flight, an MQ-1C ER aircraft flew for 41.9 consecutive hours, a significant increase over the 25-hour capability of the current Gray Eagle UAS.

The first four MQ-1C ER aircraft are now used for developmental testing that will lead to follow-on operational test and evaluation in spring 2018.

Customer deliveries of MQ-1C ER will begin in 2018.

