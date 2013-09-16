To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Government body calls for Reaper transparency

16th September 2013 - 18:35 GMT | by Beth Stevenson in London

A UK government official representing the ‘All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Drones’ has challenged the Ministry of Defence’s use of armed UAVs, calling for more operational transparency.

Labour MP Tom Watson, conceded that UAV use is an important contributor to the economy in the UK, but warned that the technology had the potential to ‘test our frameworks and laws almost to destruction’.

Speaking at the Royal Aeronautical Society’s UAS conference in London on 16 September, Watson said: ‘The government’s lack of transparency on how it has used drones internationally has been confusing.’

He also questioned how many civilians had

