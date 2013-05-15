Germany ends Eurohawk programme
Germany plans to end the Eurohawk UAV programme due to problems relating to air space integration and airworthiness, it has emerged.
The German government informed the select defence committee of the German parliament on 15 May about its plans to shut down the programme, which had seen a single Eurohawk full scale demonstrator UAS involved in a series of trials in Germany since mid-2011.
It was expected that four additional production systems would be purchased with Eurohawk reaching operational capability by 2019.
However, problems in regard to air space integration and airworthiness certification are now cited as being too difficult
