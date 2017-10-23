To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

ADEX 2017: General Atomics signs MoU at Korea Airshow

23rd October 2017 - 00:00 GMT | by Wendell Minnick

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA‑ASI), a manufacturer of remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS), and the Korean Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) signed an MoU at last week’s Seoul ADEX to create the South Korean-based Civil RPAS Research Centre (CR2CENT). 

The $16.5 million MoU budget will fund the programme till December 2021. The new centre will assist in the stimulation of Korea’s unmanned systems market and industry, including legal and technological assistance.

GA‑ASI displayed a scale model of its Gray Eagle UAV, soon to enter service with the US military in South Korea, at ADEX this year.

CR2CENT will focus

Wendell Minnick

Wendell Minnick

