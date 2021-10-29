To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

General Atomics climbs aboard OBSS

29th October 2021 - 11:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

General Atomics already manufactures the MQ-20 Avenger UAV, pictured here at El Mirage Airfield in California in June 2021. (Photo: USAF/Staff Sgt Tabatha Arellano)

GA-ASI joins Kratos in R&D effort for the Off-Board Sensing Station programme.

The USAF has selected another industry partner to join the R&D phase for the Off-Board Sensing Station (OBSS) programme, after General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) received a $17.79 million baseline contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) on 26 October.

The value and completion date of the contract are identical to the OBSS R&D award announced on 25 October for Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems.

Both GA-ASI and Kratos will design and develop a manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T). The USAF will then select one or potentially both companies to advance to a follow-on flight demonstration phase.

If this development programme results in a procurement contract, Shephard Defence Insight forecasts the USAF could award a $267 million contract in 2024 for 82 units delivered between 2025 and 2031.

