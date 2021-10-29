General Atomics climbs aboard OBSS

Drone Defence: Fighting Back Against UAS (Studio)
Raytheon Missiles & Defense is increasingly focused on counter-UAS technologies, notably through its KuRFS radar and Coyote family of effectors.
The USAF has selected another industry partner to join the R&D phase for the Off-Board Sensing Station (OBSS) programme, after General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) received a $17.79 million baseline contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) on 26 October.
The value and completion date of the contract are identical to the OBSS R&D award announced on 25 October for Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems.
Both GA-ASI and Kratos will design and develop a manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T). The USAF will then select one or potentially both companies to advance to a follow-on flight demonstration phase.
If this development programme results in a procurement contract, Shephard Defence Insight forecasts the USAF could award a $267 million contract in 2024 for 82 units delivered between 2025 and 2031.
Raytheon Missiles & Defense has developed a set of enabling technologies and customisable systems for the counter-UAS (C-UAS) mission.
Why has Russia reacted so tepidly to the first use of a Turkish-supplied combat drone against its proxy forces in eastern Ukraine?
Long-standing partnership between High Eye and UAV Navigation continues with VECTOR-600 premium autopilot.
Kyrgyzstan is believed to have ordered nine UAVs from Russia and Turkey, including three TB2 combat drones.
Off-Board Sensing Solution programme for USAF blends sensor extension for crewed aircraft with an attritable offensive weapons capability.