Further debate surrounds US airspace integration

A US Senate hearing on the potential use of UAVs in the commercial sector has sparked a debate over the viability of the technology in US national airspace.

The US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, led by Senator John Rockefeller, held its hearing on 15 January following the FAA’s selection of six test sites across the US that it will use to test UAVs prior to them being permitted to fly in national airspace.

‘Some people don’t think the FAA is moving fast enough,’ Rockefeller explained. ‘But I understand why the FAA is carefully considering these questions. Lives