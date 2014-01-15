To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

French Army orders additional Sperwer UAVs

15th January 2014

Sagem will supply an additional five Sperwer tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to the French Army under a contract awarded to the company by the French DGA in late December 2013.

The Sperwer UAV is operated by the 61st Artillery Regiment of the French Army. The regiment deployed the UAV in Afghanistan between November 2008 and June 2012 in a protection, intelligence and ground support mission role.

This contract includes options for two further UAVs, with delivery scheduled to take place in 2015.

Sagem will also provide ongoing support for the French Army's Sperwer drones up to and beyond 2017.

The Sperwer UAV was also deployed by Canadian and Dutch forces in Afghanistan. Based on the company's experience with this system, Sagem is now developing the Patroller long-endurance tactical drone system to meet the French Army's future needs, as well as for international markets.

