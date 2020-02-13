France supplies three Heron UAVs to Morocco
The Royal Moroccan Air Force (RMAF) has taken delivery of three second-hand Heron UAVs from France.
The Israel Aerospace Industries-built UAVs were used by the French military for COIN and reconnaissance missions in Afghanistan, Libya, Mali and Niger.
The RMAF requested the three Herons in 2014, with Dassault acting as an intermediary in a contract estimated to be worth $48m. Ground stations and other logistical support equipment were also included.
It has been speculated that the vehicles will be used by Morocco to support ISR missions against rebel movements such as the Polisaro Front in Western Sahara, where a border dispute has been playing out since 1975.
