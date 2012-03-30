To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

FIDAE 2012: Chilean Army display indigienous electric-powered UAV

30th March 2012 - 10:10 GMT | by Tony Osborne in Santiago, Chile

The Chilean Army is debuting its Lascar electric UAV at the FIDAE 2012 air show.

The Lascar, which is named after a volcano in the Antofagasta region in Northern Chile, is a electric-propelled twin-engine UAV featuring a twin-boom design.

The platform, which is has been designed and built by the Chile Army´s Centre for Army Modeling and Simulation (CEMSE) has been designed to meet the Chilean Army´s requirements and to support search tasks in the event of a natural disaster.

The central fuselage structure allows the carriage of a day and night camera system and a lightweight synthetic aperture radar.

