FIDAE 2012: Chilean Army display indigienous electric-powered UAV

The Chilean Army is debuting its Lascar electric UAV at the FIDAE 2012 air show.

The Lascar, which is named after a volcano in the Antofagasta region in Northern Chile, is a electric-propelled twin-engine UAV featuring a twin-boom design.

The platform, which is has been designed and built by the Chile Army´s Centre for Army Modeling and Simulation (CEMSE) has been designed to meet the Chilean Army´s requirements and to support search tasks in the event of a natural disaster.

The central fuselage structure allows the carriage of a day and night camera system and a lightweight synthetic aperture radar.