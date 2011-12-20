FCAS contract cements UK unmanned strategy
The UK MoD has signed a £40 million Future Combat Air System (FCAS) contract with BAE Systems in support of the British unmanned air system strategy.
Signed on 19 December, the contract comprises a four-year study with a statement from the ministry describing how the ‘focused research’ contract will ensure the UK retains a ‘leading edge’ in the next generation of combat air systems.
‘It will inform the MoD’s unmanned air system strategy over the coming decades to ensure that the best use is made of these new technologies,’ the statement read.
Currently, the majority of unmanned aircraft is flying
