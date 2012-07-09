Farnborough 2012: Selex captures fourth customer for Falco

Selex Galileo announced on the opening day of Farnborough International Airshow that it had secured another export contract for its Falco tactical UAS.

The company said that the new sale brings the total number of nations that have purchased the Falco to four, while the worldwide operating fleet exceeds 50 air vehicles.



In another development for the system, the company released photos of its new Falco Evo undergoing a runway rollout, which is the final step before the official first flight. The flight is expected to be held during Farnborough and will be followed by a comprehensive flight test campaign.