Farnborough 2012: Phantom Eye testing continues

Following the first flight of the Phantom Eye UAV on 1 June, Boeing Phantom Works is working to get the system modified after the testing ended in a ‘rough landing’.

The flight was conducted at Edwards AFB, California, reached an altitude of 4,000ft and, although it was meant to last an hour, lasted 28 minutes because range scheduling.

‘We had a rough landing, so we’re still in the inspection mode. The nose gear failed and we want to do some verification tests,’ Andrew Mallow, Phantom Eye programme manager, told a media briefing at the AFB on 21 June.

‘We will