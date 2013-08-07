Experts translate Kerry's UAV U-turn

Following the US declaration to end UAV strikes in Pakistan ‘very soon’, industry experts have questioned the motives behind the Obama administration’s decision.

John Kerry, US Secretary of State, announced during a July trip to Pakistan that the US plans to end UAV strikes in the country, which are reported to have killed some 3,000 people since 2004.

The fact that the US is not at war with Pakistan has led to criticism of these operations in-country, although the US claims that the CIA legally conducts armed UAV missions against Taliban insurgents in Pakistan in line with its commitment to the