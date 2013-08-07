To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Experts translate Kerry's UAV U-turn

7th August 2013 - 18:20 GMT | by Beth Stevenson in London

RSS

Following the US declaration to end UAV strikes in Pakistan ‘very soon’, industry experts have questioned the motives behind the Obama administration’s decision. 

John Kerry, US Secretary of State, announced during a July trip to Pakistan that the US plans to end UAV strikes in the country, which are reported to have killed some 3,000 people since 2004. 

The fact that the US is not at war with Pakistan has led to criticism of these operations in-country, although the US claims that the CIA legally conducts armed UAV missions against Taliban insurgents in Pakistan in line with its commitment to the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Beth Stevenson

Author

Beth Stevenson

Beth is a former senior reporter for Digital Battlespace and Unmanned Vehicles magazines. Beth graduated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us