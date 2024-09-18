To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Exail to supply Caméléon unmanned demining robots to Belgium Armed Forces

18th September 2024 - 15:20 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Belgium Armed Forces will receive a total of eight Caméléon LG UGVs having worked with Exail for 10 years. (Photo: Exail)

The Caméléon LG UGV includes remote operational capabilities and real-time hazard detection.

Exail, a French supplier of unmanned demining solutions, has signed a contract to deliver eight Caméléon LG unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) to the Belgium Armed Forces.

The demining robots have been designed to offer manoeuvrability and stability in severe environments, with the contract signed with Belgian Combat Engineer platoons and the Engineering School, according to Exail.

The lightweight and compact Caméléon LG UGV can be deployed quickly and features remote operation and real-time hazard detection.

As noted by Shephard Defence Insight, the Caméléon family includes the Caméléon C designed for use by military, police, fire services and other first responders on various CBRN missions, while the Caméléon LG-E is a mini-UGV dedicated to IED disposal and EOD missions.

The agreement will extend a 10-year partnership between Exail and the Belgian Combat Engineers.

Earlier this month, Exail was selected by Naval Group to provide its Phins Inertial Navigation Systems and Netans Data Distribution Units to French OPVs. Exail Robotics Belgium, the company’s Belgian division, won a €60 million (US$66.8 million) contract last month to supply underwater mine disposal vehicles and training vehicles to the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for use by the Belgian Navy and Royal Netherlands Navy.

