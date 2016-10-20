Euronaval 2016: New VTOL UAV for French Navy

The focus on unmanned systems at Euronaval continued on Thursday as DCNS and Airbus Helicopters revealed a design for a new VTOL system for the French Navy.

In a statement the two companies announced the move to design the future tactical component of France’s Naval Aerial Drone (Système de Drones Aériens de la Marine - SDAM) programme. Fixed wing and rotary UAVs are increasingly being considered as an integral part of a ship's capability.

The VSR700 is derived from a light civil helicopter, the Cabri G2, developed by Airbus Helicopters.

Under the terms of the partnership, Airbus Helicopters will