Emgepron and Tidewise team up to develop first ‘made-in-Brazil’ USV

The first-ever “made-in-Brazil” unmanned surface vessel (USV) has been scheduled to take to the seas by 2025.

Brazil’s Empresa Gerencial de Projetos Navais (Emgepron) revealed in February 2024 that it had entered into a partnership with Rio de Janeiro-based Tidewise to construct a USV named Suppressor. Shephard spoke with Emgepron recently about the ambitious project.

The two companies will develop two variants of the Suppressor: a 7m variant (Suppressor 7) and the 11m variant (Suppressor 11). Emgepron declined to discuss potential customers, although the company disclosed that the Brazilian Navy (Marinha do Brasil) was “interested” in the Suppressor.

The Suppressor 7 will be expected to have a maximum distance of 400 nautical miles from the control centre, the company told Shephard, noting that the platform would be “ideal” for being launched and retrieved by the 500 ton patrol vessels constructed by Emgepron, in addition to the Tamandare frigates currently under construction for the Marinha do Brasil. The Suppressor 11 will also be capable of being launched and picked up by future Tamandare frigates.

Either Suppressor variant will be suitable for a range of defence operations including mine warfare, mine countermeasures, antisubmarine warfare, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

“Besides searching for underwater targets like submarines or mines from a mother ship, Suppressor can also patrol navigation channels and waters around ports from a land control station,” Emgepron explained. The control centre will be located in a 6m container.

The structure will reportedly be made of marine-grade aluminium and powered by diesel. The basic version will come equipped with a multibeam sonar of an undisclosed model, “but an additional side-scan sonar can also be attached”.

Suppressor will be capable of carrying out a range of tasks including minesweeping. (Image: Emgepron)

Emgepron told Shephard that the Suppressor could carry a stabilizing platform for “launching aerial drones, an EO/IR system, among other options, depending on the customer’s requests”.

Suppressor 7 will have a maximum speed of 24 knots and displace five tons, while Suppressor 11 will have a maximum speed just shy of 35 knots and displace eight tons.

Suppressor will also be able to integrate “communications through an Application Programming Interface (API), to integrate the platform with a specific system, such as a mother ship, in addition to providing more security when exchanging data”, Emgepron confirmed.

Emgepron highlighted that the USV project was the first of its kind in the Brazilian and Latin American defence markets. The contract with Tidewise, worth slightly more than US$4 million, foresaw the construction of the Suppressor by the end of 2025, with deliveries expected to begin in 2026.