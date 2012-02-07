Elbit Systems launches hyperspectral UAV payload

Elbit Systems has announced the newest addition to its portfolio of UAV payloads with the recent launch of a Hermes 450 and Hermes 900 hyperspectral payload with new revolutionary intelligence capabilities.

The new hyperspectral imaging technology enables simultaneous imaging of the region of interest at different wavelengths. The payload is capable of imaging the spectral signature of the imaged materials, which is unique to every material in nature, like a fingerprint. Using a very sensitive imaging technology, the system can perform remote sensing by distinguishing most colors at a broad spectral range and at an extremely high resolution.



The innovative hyperspectral technology introduces a new, additional dimension to the world of intelligence gathering, by enabling detection and tracking of targets on the basis of their material signature. The new payload enables intelligence gathering via identification, measurement and tracking of materials and objects including uncovering low signature military activity and invisible obstacles, as well as identification of hazardous materials. The airborne hyperspectral system is also complemented by a ground segment that provides automatic interpretation of the images/data and a mission planning system.



According to the company, in its Hermes 900 or Hermes 450 UAS configuration, the new system facilitates remote sensing and monitoring capabilities for various scenarios. In addition to military applications, the new hyperspectral technology is applicable for commercial and scientific use, such as pollution detection, water sampling, mineral deposits location, as well as agricultural applications like vegetation tracking and projection of crop yields, soil identification and more.



Elbit Systems has completed the development of the system and has recently conducted a series of successful test flights.