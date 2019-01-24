The economics of a drone response

The UK government is poised as cross-governmental departments collaborate on effective national security measures in countering drone attacks.

The UK defence secretary admitted, during a select committee address on 22 January, that the Department for Transport was, in fact, responsible for civil aerospace and therefore it was developing actions around this arena.

Not being raised to a national security matter, is perhaps more reflective of the bureaucratic machinery of Westminster, despite the RAF, a defence body, aiding the civilian authority during the airspace breach crisis.

Drones as a security threat have been on the agenda of the UK government